Why is Brexit so complicated?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is still trying to find a way for her country to leave the European Union with a divorce deal. But why is breaking up so hard to do? Didn't most Britons vote for Brexit in the first place? CBC explains.

What's the issue?

While a slim majority of voters (52 per cent) chose "Leave" in Britain's 2016 EU referendum, no one seems to agree on how the country should proceed. Brexit day, March 29, 2019, is enshrined in law, but barreling towards the exit without an EU divorce deal risks damaging economies on both sides of the English Channel.

The British prime minister would prefer an orderly departure with the terms set out in her EU withdrawal agreement. MPs, however, rejected that plan by a historic margin on Jan. 15.

Theresa May was forced to return to the House of Commons on Monday to announce a new approach. She only offered to tinker with her already-defeated divorce deal and focus on fixing the controversial "backstop" (see below).

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said it felt "a bit like Groundhog Day."

Why does it matter?

The U.K. represents one of Canada's top trading and security partners. Since the Second World War, Canada and the United States have leaned on Britain as a key ally in exerting influence among its European neighbours.

Theresa May's government recently survived a no-confidence vote called after her Brexit deal was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers. (Frank Augstein/Associated Press)

Now, Britons are giving up their seat at the EU table. It will mean losing their voice during important decisions on Europe's economy and security issues.

As it stands, the U.K. risks leaving without a deal and suffering immediate consequences, such as delays in overseas trade, new tariffs and long lineups at ports of entry.

Great Britain is the world's fifth-largest economy, and any Brexit-related hit to its international trade could send shockwaves throughout the planet.

What is the 'Brexit backstop'?

The top search term among Canadians related to Brexit is "Brexit backstop." So, what is that, anyway?

The backstop is a series of measures intended as an insurance policy to prevent a physical border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state.

Years of sectarian violence known as the Troubles led the U.K. and Ireland to forge the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which removed border checks on the island.

But Brexit means the land frontier will soon separate the EU from a non-member state. And that raises a series of challenges related to the flow of goods that meet EU standards, and those that don't.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has raised the prospect of a second Brexit referendum. (Gareth Fuller/PA/Associated Press)

The backstop is only meant to come into force if the Brexit transition period (laid out in a divorce deal) ends before the U.K. reaches a trade deal with the EU. That wouldn't happen until the end of 2020, at the earliest.

If ever the backstop did come into effect, the U.K. would continue to follow European customs rules. Brexit supporters fear that could be the EU's way of keeping Britain in its orbit for years after the supposed breakup.

It could also prevent the U.K. from striking its own trade deals with countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Where is this all headed?

The next key date is Jan. 29, when MPs are set to vote on May's Brexit "plan B."

If MPs again reject the prime minister's proposal, it could increase the odds of Britain crashing out without a deal, or the government calling a snap election to break the parliamentary deadlock.

In the meantime, members are presenting amendments that could force the government to avoid a no-deal Brexit or even consider a second referendum on EU membership.

If MPs reject May's 'plan B' proposal on Jan. 29, it could increase the odds of Britain leaving the EU with no deal or the government calling a snap election. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

British bookmakers' odds indicate it's likely Britain won't actually leave the EU on March 29 as planned -- signalling a Brexit delay at the very least. That would require an extension of Article 50, the mechanism by which an EU member state quits the bloc.

May had warned lawmakers that rejecting her initial deal would throw the country into "uncharted waters." That has turned out to be an accurate prediction.

The takeaway

"Leave" voters were sold on the promise Britain would easily "take back control" of its borders, money and laws. More than two and a half years of frenzied debate has demonstrated it's harder than it was first thought.

Historical considerations and a lack of overall agreement still stand between Britain and Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday attempted to resuscitate her rejected European Union divorce deal, setting out plans to get her Brexit agreement approved by Parliament after securing changes from the E.U. to a contentious Irish border measure. 3:46

Conservative Party infighting over the EU -- which led then-prime minister David Cameron to call the public vote in the first place -- rages on. And Britons remain as divided and confused as on the day of the referendum.

As Brexit complications have become clear, opinion polls suggest a slow but steady shift in attitudes, with a majority of Britons apparently now in favour of remaining in the EU. But even if the referendum were re-run, there's no guarantee Brexit would be cancelled.

The "Leave" vote represented a gut reaction to a feeling in disenfranchised industrial towns that Brussels bureaucrats did nothing to help the average Briton. That sentiment still exists, and has been compounded by increasing anger aimed at London.

Those same voters now see their own elected officials endlessly wrestling over how to enact the apparent will of the people. Even in Britain, nearly everyone has a hard time understanding this convoluted process.

As a Brexit supporter in Leave-supporting Stoke-on-Trent recently said in an interview, "We voted to come out and yet, why should it take so long?"

In short: It's complicated.