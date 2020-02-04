WHO confirms 27 cases of new coronavirus spreading human-to-human outside of China

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that it has confirmed 27 cases of the new coronavirus spreading person-to-person in nine countries outside of China.

The new figures came as WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged health ministers to immediately improve data-sharing on the virus and said he would send a team of international experts to work with Chinese counterparts.

So far, 22 nations have officially reported trade or travel-related measures linked to the coronavirus, which Tedros said should be "short in duration, proportionate" and reviewed regularly.

Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the WHO executive board that some restrictions went against the UN agency's advice, and he told countries "not to overreact."

The overall public health cost of the outbreak response from February to April is estimated at $675 million US, which does not include the social or economic consequences of the outbreak, Tedros said.

Meanwhile, a Chinese woman suspected of spreading the virus asymptomatically while in Germany for a business meeting on Jan. 20 was determined, in fact, to be exhibiting symptoms.

The German government's public health agency wrote to the New England Journal of Medicine, which first falsely reported the case on Thursday, to correct the mistake.

The report had stoked fears that the outbreak could be much harder to control if people could spread the virus before they appeared sick.