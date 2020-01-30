WHO declares coronavirus outbreak an international emergency

A World Health Organization (WHO) panel declared the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, announced the decision after a meeting of its emergency committee, an independent panel of experts, amid mounting evidence of the virus's spread from China to some 18 countries.

"Let me be clear this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China," Tedros said.

A declaration of a public health emergency of international concern — known as a PHEIC in WHO jargon — is rare. Only five have been declared in the past decade: The H1N1 virus that caused an influenza pandemic in 2009, West Africa's Ebola outbreak, polio in 2014, Zika virus in 2016 and the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo.

A global emergency would include recommendations to all countries aimed at preventing or reducing cross-border spread of disease while avoiding unnecessary interference with trade and travel.

Although the WHO has no legal authority to sanction countries, it could ask governments to provide scientific justification for any travel or trade restrictions that they impose in the event of an international emergency.

Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as they arrive on a flight from Asia at the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday. (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, WHO's emergencies chief told reporters that China was taking "extraordinary measures in the face of an extraordinary challenge" posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are at an important juncture in this event. We believe these chains of transmission can still be interrupted," said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme who accompanied the body's chief on a trip to China this week.

"They are taking extraordinary measures in the face of what is an extraordinary challenge," he said, referring to China.

The person-to-person spread of the new coronavirus in three countries — Germany, Vietnam and Japan — is worrying and would be considered by experts reconvened to consider declaring a global emergency, the WHO had said Wednesday.

WATCH | WHO 'very impressed' by China's handling of coronavirus:

The World Health Organization is praising China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, calling it 'highly organized.' 1:21

To date, about 99 per cent of the more than 7,700 cases are in China. Ryan estimated the death rate of the new virus at two per cent, but said the figure was very preliminary. With fluctuating numbers of cases and deaths, scientists are only able to produce a rough estimate of the fatality rate and it's likely many milder cases of the virus are being missed.

In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10 per cent of people who caught it.

The WHO director-general said that during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he was "was very encouraged and impressed by the president's detailed knowledge of the outbreak and his personal involvement in the outbreak. This for me is real leadership."

Tedros, asked about an international team to be sent to China, said it would be composed of WHO staff, and countries should make "bilateral arrangements" to send their own experts.