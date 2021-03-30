World Health Organization characterizes just-released report on COVID-19 origin as a 1st step

A World Health Organization (WHO) team probing the origins of COVID-19 cited problems accessing raw data, the agency's chief said on Tuesday, as he called for further studies.

The WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan, China, in January and February released its final report to the public.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement the report was "a very important beginning."

"Finding the origin of a virus takes time and we owe it to the world to find the source so we can collectively take steps to reduce the risk of this happening again," Tedros said in his statement. "No single research trip can provide all the answers."

The joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, a finding that became widely known Monday after a draft of the report was obtained by news organizations. The theory was among four that was discussed in detail in the report.

The conclusion that knowledge around virus origins remains incomplete likely means that tensions over how the pandemic started — and whether China has helped or hinder efforts to find out, as the United States has alleged — will continue.

While not mentioning China specifically, Tedros told member states he expected "future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

The leader of the four-week WHO mission to China, Peter Ben Embarek, said on Tuesday he was not pressed to remove anything from its final report, though he did admit there was some difficulty in accessing raw data

It is "perfectly possible" COVID-19 cases were circulating in November or October 2019 around Wuhan, Embarek said, potentially leading to the disease spreading abroad earlier than has been documented.

Lab leak considered the least likely possibility

The report acknowledges that there is literature suggesting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease, may have been circulating earlier as indicated by sewage testing in Spain and Italy. But officials at Tuesday's news conference said the methodology of those studies need more scrutiny.

Dominic Dwyer, a WHO mission expert, said there was "no obvious evidence" that any Wuhan-area labs were involved in the outbreak. Some members of former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration have promoted a lab leak theory, though they have not provided specific evidence to support their supposition.

READ | WHO report on origins of SARS-CoV-2:

Three laboratories in Wuhan working with coronaviruses had "well-managed," high-quality biosafety levels, and there had been no reports of compatible respiratory illness among staff during the preceding months, the report said.

Nor had they tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in subsequent blood screening for antibodies, the report said.

The report also discusses evidence — supporting or conflicting — for two other possibilities. Direct spread from bats to humans was considered as possible, while potential spread through "cold-chain" food products was considered possible but not likely.

Earlier Tuesday, more than 20 heads of government and global agencies in a commentary published Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations in the wake of COVID-19.

But there were few details to explain how such an agreement might actually compel countries to act more co-operatively.