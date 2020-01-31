WHO says borders should be kept open during coronavirus outbreak

Borders should be kept open and people and trade flowing in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, although countries have a sovereign right to take measures to try to protect their citizens, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The WHO, which declared the accelerating outbreak a global emergency on Thursday, voiced fresh concern that the virus could spread undetected in a country with a weak health system.

There is a "huge reason to keep official border crossings open" to avoid people entering irregularly and going unchecked for symptoms, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva briefing.

"If travel restrictions would be imposed we hope they are as short-lived as possible to try to continue the normal flow of life," he added.

On Friday, the United States issued a 'do not travel' warning for China. Canada's travel guidance remains "avoid all non-essential travel" due to the outbreak.

Worldwide there are nearly 10,000 cases. Chinese officials say 9,692 of them are in Hubei province at the centre of the epidemic. Officials say 204 people have died, all of them in China.