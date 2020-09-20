Woman suspected of mailing ricin to White House arrested at U.S.-Canada border
A woman suspected of sending envelope with ricin addressed to White House was arrested at New York-Canada border on Sunday, according to Associated Press sources and other U.S. media reports.
RCMP says 'initial information ... suggests that the letter originated in Canada'
CBC News has not independently verified the arrest.
An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News on Saturday that it was assisting the FBI in the investigation and that "initial information from the investigation suggests that the letter originated in Canada."
