White House denies that Trump said Russia no longer targeting U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he does not believe Russia is still targeting the United States, contradicting U.S. intelligence assessments that Moscow is continuing its attempts to meddle in American elections — a remark White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders later said was misunderstood by the press.

Trump on Tuesday tried to walk back comments that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin over American intelligence chiefs on Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying that he had misspoken a day earlier after a summit meeting with Putin in Helsinki.

Asked by reporters on Wednesday if Russia was still targeting the United States, Trump shook his head and said, "No."

U.S. intelligence officials have said Russian election interference efforts are continuing and now target the upcoming congressional elections in November. Trump has been scrambling to undo the damage from his comments on Monday in which he gave credence to Putin's denials over the conclusions of American intelligence services.

Sarah Sanders says Trump was saying no to questions, not to whether Russia is trying to interfere 1:40

"We're doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. And there's been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia," Trump told reporters before a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Speaking later Wednesday, Sanders told reporters that Trump was saying no to answering questions, not to whether Russia is still targeting the U.S. She said the administration is working to make sure Russia doesn't meddle in the 2018 midterm elections.

When asked whether there were concerns about the president's credibility given Trump's reversal of his remarks about Russia on Tuesday, Sanders was quick to note she wasn't clarifying anything on Wednesday.

"I'm interpreting what the president said, I'm not reversing it," Sanders said. "I was in the room as well and I didn't take it the way you did."

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a congressional committee in February that he already had seen evidence Russia was targeting U.S. elections in November, when Republican control of the House of Representatives and Senate are at stake, plus a host of positions in state governments.

In rebutting Trump's dismissive comments about U.S. intelligence on Monday, Coats said in a statement, "We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy."