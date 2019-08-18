Skip to Main Content
White House aide Kudlow confirms Trump is interested in buying Greenland
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that President Donald Trump "wants to take a look at" buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.

The Associated Press ·
A woman and child hold hands as they walk on the street in the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, on June 15, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed an unexpected interest in buying the island. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that U.S. President Donald Trump "wants to take a look at" buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it's not for sale.

Kudlow told Fox News Sunday that he won't predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland — which is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans — "a strategic place" with "a lot of valuable minerals."

The U.S. military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northernmost U.S. base is part of the military's global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.

Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously announced Europe trip.

A still Google map shows the location of North America, Greenland and Denmark. (Google Earth)
