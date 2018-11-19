White House threatens to suspend CNN reporter's press pass again

The Trump administration is threatening to suspend again White House press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

After a federal judge ordered that Acosta's credentials be temporarily restored Friday, the White House sent Acosta a letter saying they had made the "preliminary decision" to suspend his pass when the judge's order expires.

The White House argues Acosta did not follow "basic standards" at a news conference when he scrapped with President Donald Trump and again accused him of physical contact with a female aide who tried to take the microphone from him, a charge that has been disputed.

In a court filing Monday, CNN said the administration was creating "retroactive due process." The network tweeted that the White House "is continuing to violate the First and Fifth amendments of the Constitution."

A judge last week issued a ruling of a "limited nature" that restored Acosta's credentials temporarily for two weeks while a CNN lawsuit against the administration proceeds.