West Africa again grapples with 'coup contagion' as military takeovers rise

It's a pattern becoming all too common again in West Africa: Mutinous soldiers detain a president, then seize control of the state broadcaster to announce they've taken over the country. International condemnation quickly follows, but the junta remains in power.

West Africa's new wave of coups kicked off in Mali in 2020, followed by another in Guinea the next year and then Burkina Faso late last month. Just a week later, gunmen also tried to overthrow the president of Guinea-Bissau in a machine-gun attack that lasted hours but failed.

Military power grabs are nothing new in the region: There have been nearly 100 in West Africa since 1946, but they dropped off over the past decade. Now the Economic Community of West African States, a regional body known as ECOWAS, is grappling with how to bring about a return to democracy in three of its 15 member states, where juntas have seized power in the last 18 months.

"It looks increasingly hard to argue against the idea of coup contagion — that coups in one place inspire them in another — following the chain of events in the past year," said Eric Humphery-Smith, Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a global risk consulting firm based in England.

The new spike in power grabs comes as the Sahel, the vast region south of the Sahara Desert, faces growing violence from Islamist extremists, which in turn has caused people to turn against elected governments in both Mali and Burkina Faso. Neighbouring Niger, hard-hit by Islamic insurgents, has also been vulnerable — with security forces stopping a coup attempt there last year.

"Coups in West Africa have been making a comeback for various reasons, which bleed into one another," said Rukmini Sanyal, research analyst for the Middle East and Africa at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Regional political volatility is becoming entrenched, causing a slow erosion of democratic gains, she said, adding there's often widespread support for the government overthrows within the countries because people hope it will bring about new elections.

After last week's coup in Burkina Faso, people across the country lauded the military takeover, saying it was overdue. In Mali, thousands of protesters took to the streets in support of the ruling military after ECOWAS imposed sanctions over delayed elections.

Guinea's junta has also benefited from the fact that ousted president Alpha Condé had become deeply unpopular because he sought to circumvent term limits and won a third term.

Governance and rule of law institutions are weak in many countries in the region, said Corinne Dufka, West Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

Armed soldiers move on the main artery of Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, after heavy gunfire occurred around the presidential palace on Tuesday. (Reuters)

"And when societies are tested by insecurity and profound brutality against civilians, it may make some people more willing to accept less democratic military rule," Dufka said.

Some blame the rise in coups on the fact that the juntas know they'll face little more than strongly worded statements. In Mali, Col. Assimi Goita got West African mediators to accept an 18-month transition instead of the year-long one they requested.

Since then, he's carried out a second coup by getting rid of the original civilian leaders in his transitional government and made himself president instead. He's since pushed back new elections four more years. While ECOWAS has imposed tough economic sanctions, Goita shows few signs of leaving power any time soon.

Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current chair of ECOWAS, called Thursday on his fellow leaders to address the problem of coups "collectively and decisively before it devastates the whole region."

Critics, though, say the regional body needs to do more than issue statements.

"ECOWAS is a reflection of the countries, so it means that as far as governance is concerned, they have to improve it in each country and in all the regional or global organizations," said Ablassé Ouedraogo, a former foreign affairs minister in Burkina Faso and president of the political party Faso Differently.

Civil society groups say leaders are struggling to meet basic security and governance expectations of their populations, creating a breeding ground for coups, and that regional bodies like ECOWAS and the African Union are quickly losing credibility.

African heads of state attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday. (The Associated Press)

"These institutions act more on the consequences than on the causes of the sociopolitical crises that lead to coups," said Chrysogone Zougmoré, president of the Burkina Faso Movement for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, aid groups responding to the dire humanitarian needs across the region say pulling people out of crisis will take time no matter who's in power. Hassane Hamadou, director of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Burkina Faso, said new, dismal records are being broken every month.

"Violence has claimed the lives of around 3,000 civilians, forced thousands of schools to shut down and driven 1.6 million people into displacement, a jaw-dropping 18-fold increase over the past three years," Hamadou said. "In this context, there can be no quick fix nor easy answer."