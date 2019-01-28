Skip to Main Content
Weeklong taxi strike against Uber hinders traffic in Madrid

Spanish police are clearing away taxis that are blocking a main avenue in the capital of Madrid, the latest action in a weeklong standoff with authorities over the growth of app-based ride-hailing services that taxi drivers say threaten their livelihood.

Madrid authorities reject any compromise that would wipe out competition for taxis

Taxis block Castellana Avenue during a strike in Madrid. Police were clearing taxis blocking the avenue as part of a standoff with authorities over the growth of app-based ride-hailing services, which taxi drivers say threaten their livelihood. (Andrea Comas/Associated Press)

The striking Spanish taxi drivers want the regional government in Madrid to impose tighter regulations for rides hailed through apps like Uber and Cabify.

They demand similar steps like those announced for Barcelona, where local authorities can now modify regulations to require app-based rides to be hired up to one hour in advance.

Madrid authorities have rejected any compromises that would wipe out competition for the taxis, which are regulated as a public service.

Cab drivers responded Monday by moving their protest from the capital's outskirts to Castellana Avenue, in Madrid's central north-south axis.

Taxi drivers disrupt traffic to protest against ride-hailing services in central Madrid. (Juan Medina/Reuters)
