A protester waves a flag during a strike by taxi drivers in Barcelona on July 25.

(Pau Barrena/AFP/Getty Images)

An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Ferguson fire in Stanislaus National Forest, near Yosemite National Park in California, on July 21.

(Noah Berger/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain's Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows teammate Luke Rowe, during the 18th stage of the Tour de France between Trie-sur-Baïse and Pau.

(Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400-metre hurdles at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at London Stadium on July 21.

(Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

An inmate firefighter pauses as the Carr fire continues to burn in Redding, Calif., on July 27, as wind-whipped flames tore through the region.

(Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images)

A bead of sweat falls from a member of the Queen's Guard as he takes part in the changing of the guard ceremony at Wellington Barracks in London during an unusually hot day on July 23.

(Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)

Children play with water jets at the Parc André Citroën in Paris on July 26.

(Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)

Guatemalan migrant Maria del Carmen Tambriz reacts after being returned from the U.S. without her daughter after they were separated by U.S. border officials, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on July 26.

(Luis Echeverria/Reuters)

A wildfire at the village of Rafina, near Athens, swept through these cars parked outside a football stadium, photographed on July 26.

(Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images)

Bathers swim in the Ricklinger Bad public pool in Hanover, northern Germany, in this view from an ultralight aircraft on July 2.

(Julian Stratenschulte/AFP/Getty Images)

A migrant woman intercepted aboard a small dinghy off the coast in the Strait of Gibraltar is seen on a rescue boat after arriving at the port of Tarifa in southern Spain on July 23.

(Jon Nazca/Reuters)

Alphorn blowers perform an ensemble piece on the last day of the Alphorn International Festival on the alp of Tracouet in Nendaz, southern Switzerland, on July 22,

(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Pakistani women stand in a queue as they wait to cast their vote outside a polling station during the general election in Lahore on July 25. Former World Cup cricketer Imran Khan has claimed victory in the election, but will need to form a coalition government.

(Arif Ali/AFP/Getty Images)

Trotting horses compete during the "Duhner Wattrennen" horse race on the sea ground at Cuxhaven-Duhnen, northern Germany, on July 22. The first Wadden Sea Race in Duhnen was carried out in 1902 in the mud of the tidelands at the seaside resort on the Elbe estuary.

(Focke Strangmann/EPA-EFE)

Supporters of Imran Khan, chair of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, listen during a campaign appearance ahead of the general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 21.

(Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

Alaaeldin Abouelkassem, left, of Egypt competes against Alexey Cheremisinov from Russia in the men's foil match at the Fencing World Championships in Wuxi, China, on July 24.

(Aleksandar Plaveski/EPA-EFE)

Greg Donovan, 58, stands on U.S. President Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on July 25.

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

In this image released on July 26, the Milky Way forms a canopy over the Teide Observatory in Izana, Tenerife. Special street lighting in the Canary Islands minimizes city light spilling into the night sky.

(Daniel Lopez/IAC/Signify via AP Images)

Scott Houston of the U.S. competes during the men's pole vault at London Stadium on July 21.

(Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters)

Stella, right, and newest addition, brother Beau, left, make an appearance at the Philadelphia Zoo as they celebrate the eighth birthday of a female giraffe named Abigail, not shown, on July 26.

(David Maialetti /Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

San Diego Padres' Luis Perdomo pitches during the second inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 22 in Philadelphia.