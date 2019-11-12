How to watch this week's public Trump impeachment hearings

The first in a series of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into whether U.S. President Donald Trump abused his office's power for personal political gain are set to begin Wednesday, with a second hearing scheduled for Friday.

The impeachment inquiry, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, focuses on a whistleblower complaint which alleges Trump tried to pressure Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

So far the charges have been broadly substantiated by the testimony of current and former U.S. officials in three weeks of closed-doors hearings. Wednesday is the first time they will be broadcast publicly.

Wednesday's hearings begin at 10 a.m. ET, with live coverage on CBCNews.ca, CBC News Network and CBC Gem.

You can also watch the full impeachment hearings live on CBC News YouTube and Twitter accounts.

Wednesday's public testimonies will include:

William B. Taylor, former U.S. envoy to Ukraine.

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs.

Friday's hearings will include:

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Democratic and Republican lawyers will each get up to 45 minutes to question each witness. Committee members from both parties will then have their chance, but for just five minutes.