Washington prepares for its own convoy protests against COVID-19 restrictions

The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., as it prepares for convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the request Tuesday from the District of Columbia government and the U.S. Capitol Police, the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday night.

The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said. Four hundred Guard members from the District of Columbia Guard will be joined by 300 Guard members from other states, according to the statement.

Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities, the Pentagon said.

Inspired by Canada's convoy protests

Modelled after recent convoy protests in Canada, separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums with names like the People's Convoy and the American Truckers Freedom Fund — all with different starting points, departure dates and routes. Some are scheduled to arrive in time for U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1, though others may arrive afterward.

The convoys follow the recent anti-mandate protests in Canada, which shut down the busiest Canada-U.S. border crossing and besieged the streets of Ottawa for weeks. Multiple blockades across Canada were broken up by police last week, with more than 100 arrests.

It remains to be seen if any of the U.S. convoys would seek to actively shut down Washington's streets, similar to what happened in Ottawa. Some convoy organizers have spoken of plans to briefly roll through the city, then focus on shutting down the Beltway, which encircles the capital.

Truckers and their supporters start to gather Tuesday in Adelanto, Calif., before a convoy leaves for Washington, D.C., to protest against COVID-19 mandates. (David Swanson/Reuters)

A statement from the People's Convoy specifically says the trucks "will NOT be going into DC proper." That convoy is planning to embark Wednesday from southern California and arrive in D.C. around March 5.

Convoys protesting pandemic restrictions

The U.S. convoys seek an immediate lifting of what they say are heavy-handed government pandemic restrictions, like mask mandates and vaccine requirements. The American Truckers Freedom Fund website says the group is protesting "the unscientific, unconstitutional overreach of the federal government."

Vaccines have proven highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, especially serious illness and death, and high-quality masks offer strong protection against spreading or contracting the disease. Public sentiment, especially among conservatives, has been shifting against government mandates as the pandemic heads into its third year.

Modelled after the recent protests in Canada, separate convoys have been planned through online forums — all with different starting points, departure dates and routes. (Davis Swanson/Reuters)

In a video testimonial on the group's website, People's Convoy organizer Mike Landis said the current COVID-19 vaccine "is not proven yet" but that he supported individual choice on whether to take it or not. Landis said the convoy was open to all vehicles and said the primary goal was to pressure Biden to lift the national state of emergency.

"We want this government to bring back the constitution," Landis said. "We do not want to be under a dictatorship, communism-style regime, like where we are right now."

A state of emergency in the U.S. was declared by President Donald Trump in March 2020. Last week, Biden announced his intention to extend it beyond the current March 1 expiration date.

The websites organizing the American convoys directly reference the inspiration of the Canadian movement. A statement on the People's Convoy website pays homage to "our brave and courageous neighbours to the north — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge."

Traffic disruptions expected

Washington's Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Friday that his department was closely monitoring the shifting information and would be devoting additional police hours in a rolling state of heightened alert over the next few weeks. In the meantime, he warned D.C. residents to stay alert for unexpected traffic snarls.

Some convoys are scheduled to arrive in time for U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1, though others may arrive afterward. (David Swanson/Reuters)

"There will be disruptions to traffic, that kind of thing," Contee said. "I think we need to be very candid with the public about what are some of the expectations, based upon what we've seen in Ottawa, that we might see here in the District."

Contee called the Ottawa standoff "an incredible situation — one that we have not seen here in the District of Columbia."

Contee and Mayor Muriel Bowser memorably predicted unrest several days before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol Building.

They warned residents to stay indoors and called for additional resources, but the Capitol Police and National Guard were still caught unprepared when crowds of Trump supporters overran the building, resulting in several deaths and numerous injuries.

Lingering memories of that debacle have fuelled a heightened sense of anxiety and speculation over the coming convoys. But Bowser said she wasn't yet warning residents to avoid the Capitol area or the National Mall.

"We're not at a point to give specific instructions to residents just yet. We will," Bowser said.