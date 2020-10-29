Walmart removes firearms, ammunition from store floors in U.S., citing 'isolated civil unrest'
Walmart Inc removed firearms and ammunition from store floors in the United States this week to protect customers and employees as tensions across the country rise, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Move designed to protect customers, employees as tensions rise, retail chain says
"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years," a Walmart spokesperson told the newspaper. "We have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers."
More to come.