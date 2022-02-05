Skip to Main Content
Waffle House gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for Nashville killings

Jurors refused to make parole possible after 51 years in prison for the man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018.

Jurors on Friday rejected Travis Reinking's insanity defence in attack that killed 4

The Associated Press ·
Travis Reinking, left, listens during the victim impact statements at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday. Reinking was sentenced to life without parole for fatally shooting four people at a Waffle House in 2018. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

On Saturday, jurors deliberated the fate of 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing family members of the four people killed testify.

They sobbed and trembled as they talked about their loved ones and how losing them continues to fracture their lives more than three years later.

Jurors on Friday rejected Reinking's insanity defence as they found him guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty.

