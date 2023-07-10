No disruptions to Iceland's major airport after volcano erupts again near capital

A volcano near Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, erupted on Monday after a bout of seismic activity. The Reykjanes Peninsula is known for its frequency of volcanic and seismic events.

A volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting on Monday, the country's meteorological authorities said, 11 months after its last eruption officially ended.

The eruption is in an uninhabited valley near the mountain Litli-Hrutur, some 30 kilometres southwest of the capital, Reykjavik.

The area, known broadly as Fagradalsfjall volcano, has erupted twice in the last two years without causing damage or disruptions to flights, despite being near Keflavik Airport, Iceland's international air traffic hub.

The airport remained open on Monday and no flights were affected.

"The lava fissure appears small at first sight," television reporter Kristjan Unnarsson, who was aboard a helicopter about an hour after the eruption began Monday afternoon, told viewers.

Lava flows as a volcano erupts in southwest Iceland, near the capital, Reykjavik, on Monday. (Icelandic Meteorological Office/Reuters)

Authorities urged people not to trek to the volcano.

"It is not a little hike," Kristin Gudmundsdottir, a natural hazard specialist at the Met Office, told The Associated Press. "We need to wait and see how the eruption develops."

A 2021 eruption in the same area produced spectacular lava flows for several months. Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to see the spectacular sight.

Iceland, which sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic, averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and led to widespread airspace closures over Europe.

More than 100,000 flights were grounded, stranding millions of international travellers and causing air travel delays for days because of concerns the ash could damage jet engines.