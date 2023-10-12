'Dying but breathing': Gaza residents grow increasingly desperate

Family and friends of people living in Gaza say they remain trapped under worsening conditions with only sporadic means of communicating with the outside world as Israel continues to blanket the area with airstrikes in retaliation for the Hamas attacks that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

Bushra Khalidi, who works for Oxfam Canada in Ramallah in the West Bank, told CBC News on Thursday that Gaza residents are facing growing hardship and uncertainty after the territory's only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday.

Reaching family in Gaza often means anxiously waiting for replies on cellphone messaging apps.

"We've been desperately waiting for the blue ticks on WhatsApp because it means that their phone is on, and we can assume that probably they're alive," Khalidi said.

She said she has two nephews in Gaza who are very young and have lived their entire lives under the Israeli blockade that began in 2007 as the Islamist group Hamas consolidated its control of the territory.

Palestinians evacuate wounded people after an Israeli airstrike in the Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday. (Hatem Ali/The Associated Press)

On Monday, Israel announced a complete siege of Gaza, cutting off supply routes for essentials such as fuel and food.

"Since yesterday afternoon, the power plant shut down at 2 p.m., meaning there's no electricity, there's no water, no phone lines, there's no internet," Khalidi said.

"Those that do have a little internet or electricity have private generators that they're refuelling themselves with fuel supplies they probably had before this started."

The total blockade was imposed after Hamas's conflict with Israel suddenly intensified early Saturday as militants fired thousands of rockets from Gaza and sent fighters into southern Israel.

Gaza resident says region has become 'pressure cooker' Isam Hammad, a self-described peace activist and manager of a medical equipment company in Gaza, says he considers the Hamas attack that began hostilities last weekend to be the result of the 'pressure cooker' Gazans have lived in due to inaction on the application of United Nations resolutions.

As of Thursday afternoon, Israel's military said the attacks by Hamas have killed more than 1,200 people. The Gaza Ministry of Health said more than 1,500 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

Isam Hammad, a Gaza resident and self-described peace activist, said the airstrikes have been "something unbelievable" even for a territory whose inhabitants have been "in a pressure cooker since 2007" because of Israel's blockade, with poverty and high unemployment.

"All the borders are blocked," Hammad said. "This is the situation: it's dying but breathing. And with 2.2 million people, what do you expect from them?"

Hamas attacked because of Israel's 'illegal' siege, Israeli journalist says Columnist Gideon Levy fears a bloodbath of innocent civilians in Gaza if Israel reacts without moral and legal limits. He claims Israel made Gaza a cage, an experiment in human beings, that the international community normalized.

'Nobody can leave'

Khalidi said the siege is affecting everyone.

"Nobody can leave Gaza. Nobody," Khalidi said. "There are international workers stuck in Gaza ... and it's a complete military war zone."

Israel says the siege will continue until Hamas releases the roughly 150 people who were taken hostage during the attack.

Those told to leave Gaza say there's nowhere to go Canadian Asia Mathkour, who lives in Gaza with her family, says she hopes Canada can help them get out soon, and hopes that they aren't left stranded and waiting for days to hear from somebody. She says everyone wants to leave, but wonders, 'Where are we going to go?'

Dr. Hammam Alloh, an internal medicine physician in Gaza City, said Israel's blockade means doctors must constantly manage shortages of drugs, blood products, water and power.

He said the clinic where he works has set aside medication for one to two weeks for patients who need a continuous supply, and patients are afraid they won't get what they need.

"There are lot of patients who need to be seen at the clinic, but I can't see them all, so I try to treat them by phone," he said.

Doctor in Gaza says supply blockade means 'it's a mess everywhere' Dr. Hammam Alloh, an internal medicine physician in Gaza City, says Israel's blockade means doctors must constantly manage shortages of drugs, blood products, fresh water and power.

In addition, Alloh is struggling to look after elderly patients, his wife and their three children, ages five, four and four months old. He said he's been trying to reassure his older two children and keep them busy, playing games.

"I keep telling them there are clashes, problems, but they'll be fine ... and that the explosions might stop."

'I refuse to think about'

Reem Sultan in London, Ont., was able to reach her nephew in Gaza by phone on Wednesday and the call left her feeling "very distraught." He told her, "The bombing is happening everywhere."

Sultan visited relatives in Gaza just last year. The family has been scarred by war even before this most recent explosion of violence. Sultan's uncle was killed in an airstrike in a previous wave of fighting between Israel and Hamas.

What it's like to have family trapped in Gaza The anxiety is non-stop for Canadians with families trapped in Gaza as Israel mounts an offensive against Hamas. CBC's Ellen Mauro was with Reem Sultan in London, Ont., when she finally got through to her nephew for an update.

"I refuse to think about it. I can't take any more," she said when asked if she wonders what will happen if the Israeli military launches a ground offensive.

Canadian Asia Mathkour, who has lived in Gaza with her family since 2014, told CBC News that just getting from one place to another in the territory is fraught with danger. She said she would take the first flight home, but there's no way out of Gaza.

Aid workers struggling to help civilians in Gaza Civilians in Gaza are facing an increasingly dire situation, says Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council and former UN Special Envoy for conflict resolution. NRC is trying to find shelter and deliver cash aid to families who have lost everything but as the conflict between Hamas and Israel escalates, it's 'very, very difficult.'

"Everything is demolished, every block, every neighbourhood, so I don't know how they will be able to take us out," she said on Wednesday.

She said she hopes officials in Canada won't leave her stranded much longer.

The mother of two and her family moved to a hotel after her home in Gaza was bombed, but now, the hotel is also no longer liveable because of airstrikes.

"My neighbourhood is all destroyed," she said. "We are just waiting, to be honest, to be heard, to be seen.

"Right now there is no way we can leave Gaza."

Mathkour was overcome with anxiety while talking to the CBC and had to pause because she thought she heard warships firing at Gaza.

On Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canadian military flights will be arriving in Tel Aviv by the end of this week to evacuate Canadians from Israel to Athens.

The government has said it is working to find a way to get Canadians who can't make it to Tel Aviv out of Gaza and the West Bank, possibly through Jordan.