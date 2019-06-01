Police name Virginia Beach gunman who killed 12 before dying in gunfight

The city employee who opened fire in a municipal building on Friday afternoon in Virginia Beach, Va., killing 12 people before officers shot and killed him, has been identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock.

Authorities used a Saturday morning news conference to focus on the victims and said they would not be referring to the gunman by name in future. They said Craddock had about 15 years' experience as an engineer with the city.

Police projected photos on a screen and gave each victim's name along with biographical details. Among the dead were eight men and four women. Most were city employees but one was a contractor trying to fill a permit at the public works building, city manager Dave Hansen said at the news conference.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera said the gunman opened fire on three floors before he engaged in a "running gunbattle" with four police officers.

"This was a long-term, large gunfight," he said.

Four people were wounded in Friday's shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, Cervera told reporters on Friday.

Shelia Cook, left, and Renee Russell, members of Mount Olive Baptist Church, embrace after praying on Saturday near the municipal building that was the scene of Friday's shooting. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

The city's visibly shaken mayor, Bobby Dyer, called it "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. when the veteran employee of the Public Utilities Department entered a building in the city's Municipal Center, and "immediately began to indiscriminately fire upon all of the victims," Cervera said.

Police entered the building and got out as many employees as they could, then exchanged fire with the suspect, who was armed with a .45-calibre handgun with a suppressor, the chief said, adding that officers gave the suspect first aid after he was shot, but he died.

Police initially said the gunman shot and killed 11 people, including one who was found inside a vehicle outside the municipal building. Cervera later said one more died on the way to the hospital.

The shooting sent shock waves through Virginia Beach, the state's largest city and a popular vacation spot in southeastern Virginia. The building where the attack took place is in a suburban complex miles away from the high-rise hotels along the beach and the downtown business area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement he was devastated by the "unspeakable, senseless violence," and is offering the state's full support to survivors and relatives of the victims.

"That they should be taken in this manner is the worst kind of tragedy," the governor said during the news conference.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation.

'Like we were in a dream'

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded herself and about 20 colleagues inside an office, pushing a desk against a door.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe," she said. "We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn't real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots."

She texted her mom, telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police.

"Thank God my baby is OK," Banton's mother, Dana Showers, said.

At a nearby middle school, friends and relatives were reuniting with loved ones who were in the building when the shooting happened. They included Paul Swain, 50, who said he saw his fiancee from across the parking lot, clearly in an agitated state.

"I think she knew some of the people," he said.

Outside the school, Cheryl Benn, 65, waited while her husband, David, a traffic engineer with the city who was in the building where the shooting happened, gave a written statement to detectives.

She said her husband initially called her from a barricaded room and said it sounded as if someone had been working with a nail gun. Then he saw the bodies.

"This is unbelievable for Virginia Beach," Cheryl Benn said. "By and large, it's a pretty calm and peaceful place to live."