At least 11 killed in shooting at municipal centre in Virginia

A longtime, disgruntled city employee opened fire at a municipal building in the city of Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday, killing 11 people before police fatally shot him, authorities said.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting, including a police officer whose bulletproof vest saved his life, said Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera.

Five patients were being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was being transferred to the trauma centre at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Healthcare tweeted.

The shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal centre, which is adjacent to city hall. The building houses the city's public works, public utilities and planning departments, according to city councillor Barbara Henley, who arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. Friday local time, just after the shooting.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said at a news conference with the police chief. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbours, colleagues."

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant who works in the building where the shooting happened, said she heard gunshots, called 911 and barricaded a door.

"We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe," she said. "We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn't real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots."

Emergency vehicles respond to the shooting Friday. (Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

She said she texted her mother telling her that there was an active shooter in the building and she and others were waiting for police. Banton works in an office of about 20 people that is part of the Public Works department.

Cervera identified the shooter as a disgruntled employee of the Public Utilities department but did not release his name.

Christina Pullen, a spokesperson for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau is assisting.

Virginia Beach, which sits on the Atlantic coast, at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, is the state's most populous city, with roughly 450,000 year-round residents.