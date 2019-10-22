Chile's military said it would investigate allegations of human rights violations during days of riots, looting and protests that have left 15 dead and led to the arrest of more than 2,600.

Ten cities have been placed in a state of emergency and under evening lockdown since unrest broke out last Friday during protests at high living costs and inequality.

As pressure on the government mounted, centre-right President Sebastian Pinera said he would meet with opposition leaders on Tuesday to forge a "new social contract."

On Monday, Pinera said the country is "at war with a powerful, relentless enemy that respects nothing or anyone, and is willing to use violence and crime without any limits," though he did not say who the enemy is.

Minor incidents were reported into the early hours Tuesday after some protesters disobeyed emergency curfews, the military said.

The general in charge of security in Santiago said he was aware of videos circulating on social media suggesting brutality by police or the military in dealing with protesters and vandals.

"We are investigating every one of these situations. We're not going to hide anything," Gen. Javier Iturriaga told reporters.

Later in the morning, the Interior Ministry's sub-secretary, Rodrigo Ubilla, declined to identify the 15 people killed since last Friday.

In a heated exchange with reporters, he said 11 people had died in arson attempts, looting and rioting in Santiago, and two people had died of gunshot wounds. Two others died in vehicle-related accidents, one outside Santiago and one further south, in the port city of Talcahuano, about 500 kilometres from Santiago.

Watch protesters clash with police in the streets of Chile's capital on Monday:

Tousands of protesters came out into the streets of Santiago and clashed with police in Plaza Italia with water cannons and tear gas used by authorities to disperse the crowds. 2:18

The prosecutor said the vehicle-related case involved a 23-year-old man run over by a military truck.

International concern over human rights violations

The Chilean Institute for Human Rights said that by Monday night it had registered 84 people injured by firearms.

Amnesty International on Tuesday said in an open letter to Pinera that it was concerned over human rights violations, and limitations imposed by the military during citywide evening lockdowns.

"The sole fact that some groups or people have committed acts of violence in a protest does not authorize security forces to dissolve them with the use of force," said Erika Guevara, director of Amnesty International Americas.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, a former president of Chile, called on Monday for independent investigations into the protest deaths, citing "disturbing allegations" of excessive use of force by security forces.

Bachelet made no explicit reference to her successor, Pinera, in her statement calling for immediate dialogue and a halt to "inflammatory rhetoric" that she warned could aggravate the situation.

I’m deeply disturbed and saddened to see violence, destruction, deaths & injuries in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chile?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chile</a>. I urge the Govt to work with all sectors to find solutions to address grievances and bring calm. I urge all planning to take part in protests to do so peacefully: <a href="https://t.co/XmDZUnAEK4">https://t.co/XmDZUnAEK4</a> —@mbachelet

"The authorities must act in strict accordance with international human rights standards, and any application of the state of emergency must be exceptional and rooted in law," Bachelet said.

Chaos in the streets

The widespread protests sowed destruction across the city. Street cleaners and working parties of volunteers on Tuesday struggled to tidy and repair Santiago's central Plaza Italia, the focal point of much of the unrest, was littered with broken glass and stone, graffiti and still-smoldering fires.

Many downtown streets still reeked of tear gas, and the majority of schools across the city remained closed on Tuesday.

Traffic and public transportation were snarled across the city during the morning commute.

A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag next to a fire as clashing with riot police during a protest on Monday in Santiago. ( Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Roxana Yanez, 56, a factory worker, said she had had a difficult commute.

"On the one hand, we support these protests. We don't earn much, just enough to pay our bus fare," she said. "What we don't support is disorder, riots, looting. That doesn't help."

The protests were sparked by an increase in public transport fares in early October. But they reflect simmering anger over intense economic inequality in Chile, as well as costly health, education and pension systems seen by many as inadequate.

"This won't stop until people see real change," said Brandon Rodriguez, 25, a security guard. "Governments of the left and right have come and gone ... but nothing changes for ordinary people."

The unrest has yet to impact copper output in Chile, the world's top producer, mining officials said.

Workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, initiated a five-hour strike Tuesday morning, union officials said.

At Santiago's international airport, many passengers were stranded after hundreds of flights were cancelled by major airlines over several days and airlines laid out camp beds on the airport forecourt to accommodate them.

'Government cares more about the wealthy'

A riot police water cannon sprays water towards demonstrators taking part in a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago. (Ivan Alvarado/Reuters)

The protests have shaken and surprised a nation noted for economic stability over the past decades, which has seen steadily declining poverty despite persistent high rates of inequality.

"I'm protesting for my daughter, for my wife, for my mother, not just for the 30 pesos of the Metro — for the low salaries, for the privileges of the political class, for their millionaire salaries," said Andres Abregu, an Uber driver who complained he's still paying a student debt and can't provide a decent life for his family.

Patricio Navia, a professor at the Centre for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at New York University, said "people went out to protest because they feel the government cares more about the wealthy and that social programs help the very poor, but the rest of the population is left to care for themselves.

"They are not poor enough to get government subsidies nor rich enough to get government tax credits. They revolted to make their voice heard."