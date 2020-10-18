Skip to Main Content
Vietnam army barracks hit by landslide; 22 personnel missing
A landslide in central Vietnam on Sunday buried at least 22 army personnel, just a week after another landslide killed 13 as heavy rains continued to pound the region, state media reported.

This image taken Sunday and released by the Vietnam News Agency shows military personnel carrying a body recovered from the site of a landslide in central Vietnam's Quang Tri province. (STR/Vietnam News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

The latest landslide sent rock and earth crushing into an army camp at the foot of a mountain following a week of incessant rain in Quang Tri province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Eight people were able to escape while the 22 others are believed to be trapped underneath the rubble.

Three bodies have been retrieved as about 100 rescuers dig through the mud in search of the missing.

On Thursday, rescuers recovered 13 bodies, 11 of them army officers, from a landslide in Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Tri's neighbouring province.

The team was on its way to another landslide that was reported to have buried 16 workers at a hydroelectric plant construction site, which remains inaccessible.

Torrential rains have caused widespread floods in central Vietnam since last week and weather forecasters say more rain is on the way.

