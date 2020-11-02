Vienna shooting believed to be terror attack, says interior minister

Several people were wounded in central Vienna and some probably killed in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday in what the interior minister said was believed to be a terror attack.

An area of central Vienna had been cordoned off and police said a large deployment was underway.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people.

"At the moment, I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack," he said.

"We believe there are several perpetrators. Unfortunately there are also several injured, probably also dead."

Police said on Twitter shots had been fired in the inner city, and that people were injured.

"KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," police tweeted.

A police officer was shot and seriously injured and one person was arrested, news agency APA said, citing the Interior Ministry.

Newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that a synagogue had been attacked. It and other media reported shots fired in the area of nearby square Schwedenplatz.

WATCH | Unclear whether the attack specifically targetted the synagogue, reporter in Vienna tells CBC News:

Anthony Mills tells CBC News that the police operation in Vienna is dynamic and ongoing.

Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target of an attack, and said they were closed at the time.

Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister told The Associated Press that he saw at least one person fire shots at people sitting outside bars in the street below his window.

"They were shooting at least 100 rounds just outside our building," Hofmeister said.

"All these bars have tables outside. This evening is the last evening before the lockdown," he added. "As of midnight, all bars and restaurants will be closed in Austria for the next month and a lot of people probably wanted to use that evening to be able to go out."