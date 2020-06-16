Man fined €500 for farting 'with full intent' at Vienna police
Police in Austrian capital say offender was fined for 'offending public decency'
A man in Vienna has been fined 500 euros ($762 Cdn) for breaking wind loudly in front of police — a move that the Austrian capital's police force was at pains to defend on Tuesday.
The Oesterreich newspaper reported that the fine stemmed from an incident on June 5 and that the offender was fined for "offending public decency."
City police wrote on Twitter that "of course no one is reported for accidentally 'letting one go."'
They added that the man had behaved "provocatively and unco-operatively" during an encounter with officers that preceded the incident.
He got up from a park bench, looked at officers and "let go a massive intestinal wind apparently with full intent," they said.
"And our colleagues don't like to be farted at so much."
Police noted that the decision could be appealed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.