Memphis police expected to release video later on Friday of interaction with Nichols, who later died.

The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the officers and outrage at the country's latest instance of police brutality.

The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

U.S. FBI director Christopher Wray said Friday that he'd viewed the video capturing the violent confrontation ahead of a release of the video by local authorities.

Wray and the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland are urging a peaceful, nonviolent response when the video of Nichols, who later died from his injuries, is made public.

"What happened in Memphis is obviously tragic. I have seen the video myself, and I will tell you I was appalled," he said.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, "they are all responsible."

Traffic stop called 'questionable'

The officers, who are all Black, each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Nichols's family members and their lawyers said the footage shows officers savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane," and said Friday that her department has been unable to substantiate the reckless driving allegation that prompted the stop.

"As far as I know today, I do believe that the stop itself was very questionable," she told Good Morning America.

Tyre Nichols, who died in a hospital on Jan. 10, three days after sustaining injuries during his arrest by police officers, is seen in this undated picture obtained from social media. (Deandre Nichols/Facebook/Reuters)

Davis said she expected protests to erupt after the video's release. But she urged the community to remain peaceful.

"I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest, to demand actions and results, but we need to ensure our community is safe in this process," she said. "None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens."

Video to be released after work, school

Video of the traffic stop will be released to the public sometime Friday evening, Mulroy said, noting that local and state investigators wanted to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing it.

Davis told GMA that the decision to release the video on Friday evening rather than earlier in the day had been made after consulting with other local leaders, who believe it's best to do it when schools are out and people are home from work.

As a precaution, Memphis-area schools cancelled all after-class activities and postponed a school event scheduled for Saturday morning.

Nichols's stepfather, Rodney Wells, told The Associated Press by phone that he and his wife, RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols's mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are "fine with it." They had sought first-degree murder charges.

"There's other charges, so I'm all right with that," he said.

RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, smiles to supporters at the conclusion of a candlelight vigil for her son, in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

The Wellses were joined by several dozen supporters on a cold Thursday night for a candlelight vigil and prayer service at a Memphis skate park. Nichols, who had a four-year-old son, was an avid skateboarder.

Mother pleads for peaceful protests

RowVaughn Wells, who said her family is "grief-stricken," warned supporters of the "horrific" nature of the video set to be released Friday, but like Davis, pleaded for peaceful protests.

"I don't want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that's not what my son stood for," she said. "If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully."

Court records showed that all five former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were taken into custody.

Martin's lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills's lawyer, Blake Ballin, said their clients would plead not guilty. Lawyers for Smith, Bean and Haley could not be reached.

"No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die," Massey said.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy, centre, says local and state investigators wanted to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing the video of the arrest. (Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press)

The attorneys for Nichols's family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, issued a statement saying that Nichols "lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop."

At the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the Nichols family and the city of Memphis deserve "a swift, full and transparent investigation."

"Public trust is the foundation of public safety, and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken," Biden said in a statement.

Crump said the video showed that Nichols was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over near his home. He was returning home from a suburban park where he had taken photos of the sunset.

Police have said Nichols was stopped for reckless driving and at some point fled from the scene.