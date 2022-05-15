What we know so far about the victims of the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo

Officials and family members have begun to release the identities of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday.

CBC is working to identify victims while trying to ensure their next of kin have been notified before publishing their names.

Aaron Salter

Security guard Aaron Salter fired multiple shots at the gunman, hitting his armour, before Salter was shot dead, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia confirmed.

Salter was a retired Buffalo police officer.

"He cared about the community. He looked after the store," said Yvette Mack, who had shopped at the Tops supermarket on Saturday before the shooting.

"He did a good job you know. He was very nice and respectable."

Ruth Whitfield

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was the mother of retired Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who was seen at the shooting scene Saturday, looking for his mother.

She was confirmed as a victim later in the day, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown confirmed, relaying to churchgoers a conversation he had with the former fire official at the shooting scene.

"My mother had just gone to see my father, as she does every day, in the nursing home and stopped at the Tops to buy just a few groceries. And nobody has heard from her," Garnell Whitfield told the mayor then.