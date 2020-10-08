Takeaways from the U.S. vice-presidential debate

The U.S. vide-presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday night was dominated early on by a pointed back-and-forth over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pence defended the Trump administration's approach to the coronavirus outbreak, while Harris criticized from the other side of a Plexiglas barrier erected to keep the candidates safe.

Here are some key takeaways from the only vice-presidential debate before the U.S. election on Nov. 3.

The first volley

Harris, in her earliest remarks, called the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the United States "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

'The greatest failure' 2:07 U.S. Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris declares the coronavirus response has been 'the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country' during the VP debate. 2:07

Would Harris take a COVID-19 vaccine?

Responding to a question about the proportion of Americans who say they would not take a vaccine for COVID-19, Harris expressed reservations about taking one approved by the Trump administration.

"If the doctors tell us that we should take it. I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely," she said. "But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it."

Will you take a COVID-19 vaccine? 0:35 The moderator asks Kamala Harris whether she will take the COVID-19 vaccine. Her response suggests, it depends. 0:35

Addressing the White House 'superspreader' event

Moderator Susan Page asked Pence how he can expect Americans to follow public health guidelines when the Trump administration does not. She specifically referred to an event in the Rose Garden that is believed by many to be the cause of the current cluster of cases at the White House.

"How can you expect Americans to follow the administration's safety guidelines to protect themselves from COVID when you at the White House have not been doing so?" Page asked.

Pence pointed out the Rose Garden event was outdoors. "The difference here is President Trump and I trust the American people to make choices in the best interests of of their health," Pence said.