At least 6 dead after cargo vessel hits ferry in Bangladesh

Rescuers on Sunday recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh's capital, officials and survivors said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were still missing.

Fire Service official Rozina Akhter said they could not determine how many were on board the ferry. Local media reported it was between 30 and 50 people on it when the collision occurred in Narayanganj, just outside Dhaka.

Ferry incidents are common in Bangladesh mainly because of poor navigation and lax enforcement of traffic rules.