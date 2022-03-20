Skip to Main Content
At least 6 dead after cargo vessel hits ferry in Bangladesh

Rescuers have recovered six bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people along a river outside Bangladesh's capital, officials and survivors say.

Ferry accidents common in Bangladesh because of poor navigation, lax traffic enforcement

Rescuers work to recover bodies after a cargo vessel hit a ferry carrying dozens of people in Narayanganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday. (Mahmud Hossain Opu/The Associated Press)

It was not immediately clear how many people were still missing.

Fire Service official Rozina Akhter said they could not determine how many were on board the ferry. Local media reported it was between 30 and 50 people on it when the collision occurred in Narayanganj, just outside Dhaka.

Ferry incidents are common in Bangladesh mainly because of poor navigation and lax enforcement of traffic rules.

