Cruise ship plows into tourist boat docked in Venice
Video shows people running along pier, smoke rising from river boat
A towering, out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy Venice canal on Sunday morning. Italian media reported that at least five people were injured in the crash.
The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. local time on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city.
Videos of the crash show the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, blaring its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.
Some of the videos show smoke rising from the river boat after impact.
Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.
The cruise ship's owner, MSC Cruises, said the ship, the MSC Opera, was about to dock at a passenger terminal in Venice when it had a mechanical problem. Two towboats guiding the cruise ship into Venice tried to stop the massive cruise ship, but they were unable to prevent it from ramming into the river boat.
"The two towboats tried to stop the giant and then a tow cable broke, cut by the collision with the river boat," Davide Calderan, president of a towboat association in Venice, told the Italian news agency ANSA.
Calderan said the cruise ship's engine was locked when the captain called for help.
Following the accident, calls for banning cruise ships in Venice, long a source of contention in the over-extended tourist city, were renewed.
Here the video from people angle escaping from cruise ship losing control approaching the pier in Venice.<br>The noise of siren and of clash is totally frightening, looking like a scene from a disaster movie <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grandinavi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grandinavi</a> <a href="https://t.co/TGIIR2oFut">pic.twitter.com/TGIIR2oFut</a>—@tancredipalmeri
Wow, this just happened outside our apartment!! <a href="https://t.co/OfSOdCU2Br">pic.twitter.com/OfSOdCU2Br</a>—@duncanogleskan
Ecco cosa può succedere quando dei mostri enormi attraversano ogni giorno un ecosistema delicato e fragile. All’ <a href="https://twitter.com/UNESCO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNESCO</a>, a brugnaro e a tutta la politica, le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grandinavi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grandinavi</a> devono stare fuori dalla laguna, subito!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nograndinavi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nograndinavi</a> <a href="https://t.co/54UGvmPsvA">pic.twitter.com/54UGvmPsvA</a>—@ChrisPeverieri
With files from CBC News
