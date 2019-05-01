Guaido's mentor goes to Spanish embassy amid Venezuelan uprising

Spain's government confirmed that Venezuelan opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez is at the Spanish embassy in Caracas following an attempted military uprising on Tuesday that aimed to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Spain's government says Wednesday Lopez, who is Juan Guaido's political mentor and Venezuela's most prominent opposition activist, is at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas along with his wife and daughter.

The Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero had already said on Twitter that Lopez and his wife had made the "personal decision" to go to the Spanish embassy because the Chilean embassy "already had guests."

Detained in 2014 for leading a previous round of anti-government unrest, Lopez said on Tuesday he had been released from house arrest by security forces following an order from Guaido.

Watch: Pro-Guaido supporters clash with pro-Maduro forces on Tuesday

Tensions grew through the day as pro-Guaido protesters rallied and pro-Maduro forces struck back with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon. 0:58

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected a suggestion by made by the United States that it had persuaded Maduro not to flee in the face of street protests, calling the assertion part of an information war.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a U.S. television interview that Maduro was prepared to leave the country on Tuesday morning in the face of a call for an uprising by Guaido, but reversed his plan after Russia intervened.

When asked to comment on Pompeo's comments, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, told Reuters they were part of an "information war." Moscow has previously accused the United States of trying to foment a coup in Venezuela, a close Russian ally, and of trying to demoralize the army by spreading potentially morale-sapping fake news.