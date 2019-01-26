Venezuelan showdown over leadership moves to United Nations

Venezuela's political showdown moves to the United Nations today, for a special session held at Washington's request.

The Security Council meeting will pit backers of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro against supporters of the country's self-declared interim leader Juan Guaido.

Canada and the United Stares are among Guaido's backers.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to address the meeting along with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and the other council members, which include supporters of both duelling presidents.

Pompeo has said he will ask member states to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president:

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, has said his country will oppose any effort to recognize a replacement for Maduro. Security Council members China and Bolivia are also likely to reject a replacement.

The session focusing on Venezuela's crisis comes a day after Guaido vowed to remain on the streets until his country has a transitional government, while Maduro dug in and accused his opponents of orchestrating a coup.

In clashing news conferences on Friday, Guaido urged his followers to stage another mass protest next week, while Maduro pushed his call for dialogue.

Madura also said his government is preparing to face a potential armed conflict with its people before the "coup d'etat." He announced that military exercises will be held from Feb. 10-15 to make Venezuela "unassailable."

"The conflict may happen, because they have said they are going to put the Marines in Caracas, and they will send them I don't know where, and so, in each city, in each town; [we will have] a defence plan and a reaction plan for combat and victory," he said.

On Thursday, Madura announced he will close the country's embassy and consulates in the United States after the Trump administration recognized Guaido, who claimed on Wednesday to hold the presidency and vowed to remove Maduro, calling him a "dictator."