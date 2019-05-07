Venezuela's Supreme Court opens criminal investigation after uprising attempt fails
7 lawmakers accused of 'betraying the homeland' and 'instigating an insurrection'
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court has opened a criminal investigation against seven opposition lawmakers in the aftermath of a failed attempt to spark a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.
The nation's highest court announced Tuesday that the lawmakers are suspected of "betraying the homeland" and "instigating an insurrection," among other charges.
The lawmakers facing accusations include prominent opposition legislators such as Henry Ramos Allup and Luis German Florido.
The action comes one week after opposition leader Juan Guaido urged soldiers to join the opposition and remove Maduro from power.
Maduro has sought to reassert his authority in the aftermath of the failed uprising attempt by cracking down on those suspected of participating.
