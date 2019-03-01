U.S. imposes new sanctions on Venezuela to squeeze out leader amid humanitarian crisis

The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Venezuela on Friday, targeting six of the country's government officials tied to President Nicolas Maduro in its latest move to squeeze the embattled leader.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Treasury cited the battle over humanitarian assistance and blamed the six current or former security officials, who it said controlled groups that blocked aid from reaching people in the Latin American country.

"We are sanctioning members of Maduro's security forces in response to the reprehensible violence, tragic deaths and unconscionable torching of food and medicine destined for sick and starving Venezuelans," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, after deadly violence blocked humanitarian aid from reaching Venezuela over the weekend.

The U.S. "will continue to target Maduro loyalists prolonging the suffering of the victims of this man-made humanitarian crisis," Mnuchin added.

Separately, the U.S. envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, said the U.S. had revoked visas of "dozens more" Venezuelans but declined to elaborate, saying U.S. laws prevented him from discussing details about visas.

Russia, China block bid for UN action

"We continue to look at close associates of Maduro who, with their families, have visas to the United States," Abrams said at a news conference.

Friday's action is the second set of sanctions this week, after the U.S. on Monday targeted four Venezuelan state governors allied with Maduro. Washington on Monday also called on allies to freeze the assets of state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

U.S. sanctions block any assets the individuals control in the U.S. and bars U.S. entities from doing any business or financial transactions with them.

The Trump administration and dozens of other countries have recognized opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president. Guaido, head of Venezuela's National Assembly, has invoked constitutional provisions to assume an interim presidency, arguing that Maduro's re-election last year was fraudulent.

Guaido has since been recognized by most Western nations as the rightful leader of Venezuela.

Maduro still controls the military, state institutions and Petroleos de Venezuela, which provides 90 per cent of the country's export revenue.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro still controls the military, state institutions and Petroleos de Venezuela, which provides 90 per cent of the country's export revenue. (Ariana Cubillos/Associated Press) Russia has accused the U.S. of preparing to intervene militarily in Venezuela and this week, along with China, blocked a U.S. bid to get the UN Security Council to take action on Venezuela.

Abrams said he was in talks with Russia on Venezuela. Both Moscow and Beijing were unlikely to provide additional financial support to Maduro's government although they continued to give him diplomatic and political cover, he said.

"We have made the argument, unsuccessfully to date, to both Russia and China that they are not helping themselves," Abrams said.

"If they are concerned … about the recovery of money they have lent or invested, a bankrupt Venezuelan economy will never be able to repay those amounts, only a Venezuela in recovery will be able to do so."