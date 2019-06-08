Venezuelans line up at reopened border crossing with Colombia

Thousands crossed into Colombia to buy food and medicine after embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reopened a border that had been shut for almost four months.

Long lines of Venezuelans stood at two international bridges near the city of Cucuta on Saturday waiting to have their documents checked by Colombian officials. Venezuelan border guards dressed in green uniforms helped to control the crowds.

Venezuela's socialist government ordered the borders with Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Brazil and Colombia closed in February as the opposition tried to deliver food and medical supplies into the country.

Most of the aid was provided by the United States, a key ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself to be Venezuela's rightful president in January. But Maduro dismissed the aid as an infringement on Venezuela's sovereignty and prohibited it from entering.

In May, the government reopened borders with Aruba and Brazil, but the Simon Bolivar International Bridge and the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge with Colombia have remained closed up until now.

With the reopening, a flood of people seized on the opportunity to enter into neighbouring Colombia and secure items that are all but unattainable in Venezuela.

The once-wealthy oil nation is now facing severe shortages of basic goods and hyperinflation that is expected to surpass 10 million per cent this year, according to a recent IMF estimate. The chaos has been further aggravated by U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports and has forced an estimated 5,000 people to leave the country each day, according to the United Nation's refugee agency.

4 million have fled, UN agencies say

On Saturday, UNHCR's special envoy Angelina Jolie was visiting another portion of the Colombia-Venezuela border to learn more about the conditions faced by migrants and refugees and raise awareness about their needs. The Hollywood actress is scheduled to meet with aid workers and Venezuelans and tour a tent village built by the UN in the region of La Guajira.

On Friday, UN aid agencies said four million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled the economic and humanitarian crisis in their homeland — all but 700,000 of them since the end of 2015.

The OPEC member's imploding economy has brought widespread shortages of basic foods and medicines, while political hostilities have led to waves of fatal violence.

The crisis has deepened since the United States imposed sanctions, including on the pivotal oil industry, in an effort to oust Maduro in favour of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

"The pace of the outflow from Venezuela has been staggering," the UN refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a joint statement.