Venezuela's Maduro proposes early elections amid presidential power struggle

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proposes holding congressional elections early in speech to supporters.

More to come

This is a breaking news update. Previous version below.

General backs Guaido

A high-ranking Venezuelan air force general says he has disavowed Maduro and now recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim head-of-state, according to a video circulating on Twitter on Saturday.

In the video, Gen. Francisco Yanez, a member of the air force's high command, calls on other members of the military to defect. The high command's web page lists him, along with a photo, as the air force's head of strategic planning.

On its Twitter account, the high command accuses the general of treason. Yanez is the first active Venezuelan general to recognize Guaido since he proclaimed himself president on Jan. 23.

"The transition to democracy is imminent," Yanez says in the video. He also describes Maduro as a dictator and refers to Guaido as his president. Yanez does not say whether he is still in Venezuela or has left the country.

In the video, he claims that "90 per cent" of the country's armed forces are against Maduro.