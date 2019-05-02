Venezuela's Maduro calls for military unity after clashes

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for military unity in an appearance with soldiers, two days after security forces failed to respond to opposition leader Juan Guaido's call for an uprising.

Flanked by commanders, Maduro said on national television Thursday that the military must be prepared to combat "traitors" and the opposition had sought to provoke bloodshed in Caracas since Guaido's failed bid to take power.

Guaido, backed by a small contingent of security forces, called for the military to turn against Maduro on Tuesday. But police dispersed the crowds in clashes that raged for hours.

Thousands of Venezuelans heeded the opposition's call to fill streets around the nation a day later, but the streets of Caracas were calm on Thursday.