Venezuelan lawmakers strip opposition leader Juan Guaido of immunity
Lawmakers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stripped opposition leader Juan Guaido of immunity Tuesday in a move that paves the way to prosecute and potentially arrest him for allegedly violating the constitution after declaring himself interim president.
The move by the government-backed National Constituent Assembly on Tuesday paves the way for Guaido's prosecution and possibly his arrest. But it is still unclear whether Maduro will actively threaten Guaido, who has embarked on an international campaign to topple the president's socialist administration.
Up until now, Maduro has avoided throwing the 35-year-old lawmaker in jail, perhaps as a way to avoid a direct confrontation over the man that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and roughly 50 other nations recognize as Venezuela's legitimate leader.
In January, Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president and vowed to overthrow Maduro.
The opposition leader is also accused of inciting violence linked to street protests and receiving illicit funds from abroad.
Move comes as thousands cross into Colombia
In recent weeks, Guaido has come under increasing pressures. Officials jailed his chief of staff, Roberto Marrero, accused of involvement in a "terrorist" scheme to overthrow the government.
Maduro in February blocked bridges joining the two nations in a bid to prevent a U.S.-backed effort to distribute hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid to the crisis-wracked nation.
With bridges blocked by containers and trucks, Venezuelans have been wading through the Tachira River to reach the city of Cucuta, on Colombia's northern border, to find food, medicines and work. But torrential rains in recent days has made that impossible.
The usurper Maduro is responsible for anything that may happen to the population that is transiting between the two countries.- Christian Kruger, head of Colombia's migration agency
"The usurper Maduro is responsible for anything that may happen to the population that is transiting between the two countries," said Christian Kruger, head of Colombia's migration agency, highlighting the risk to the Simon Bolivar bridge being weakened.
Millions of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia to escape widespread shortages of food and medicine in their homeland, seeking jobs locally and passage into other Latin American countries
Colombia's government says providing Venezuelan migrants access to basic services and expanding health care, education and public utilities costs it a half percentage point of annual gross domestic product. Colombia's GDP in 2018 was some $312 billion US.
With files from Reuters