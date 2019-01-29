Opposition leader barred from leaving Venezuela

Venezuela's Supreme Court has barred opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country as international pressure mounts against the government led by President Nicolas Maduro.

The move comes hours after chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab asked the government-stacked high court to restrict Guaido's movements and freeze any assets.

Saab said a criminal probe into Guaido's anti-government activities has been launched but did not announce any specific charges against him.

Both Saab and the Supreme Court are aligned with the embattled Maduro.

Guaido is head of the opposition-controlled congress and declared himself the nation's rightful president under the constitution last week, hurling the nation into a new chapter of uncertainty.

Two dozen nations, including Canada, the U.S. and some of Latin America's biggest countries, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, while China and Russia are backing Maduro.