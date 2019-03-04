Vatican to open secret archives of wartime Pope Pius XII

Pope Francis announced on Monday he has decided to open fully the Vatican's secret archives on the wartime pontificate of Pope Pius XII, something Jews have been seeking for decades.

Some Jews have accused Pius, who reigned from 1939 to 1958, of turning a blind eye to the Holocaust during the Second World War by not speaking out forcefully. The Vatican has said Pius worked quietly behind the scenes to save Jews and so as to not worsen the situation for many, including for Catholics in parts of Nazi-occupied Europe.

The archives will open on March 2, 2020, Francis announced in a speech to members of the Vatican's Secret Archives.

He said the Catholic Church "is not afraid of history."

The American Jewish Committee (AJC), one of the world's leading Jewish groups, welcomed the move.

Pope Pius XII, pictured in September 1945, makes a papal blessing at the Vatican. (Associated Press)

"For more than 30 years, the AJC has called for the full opening the Holy See's secret archives from the period of World War Two," said Rabbi David Rosen, the AJC's international director of interreligious affairs.

"It is particularly important that experts from the leading Holocaust memorial institutes in Israel and the U.S. objectively evaluate as best as possible the historical record of that most terrible of times, to acknowledge both the failures as well as the valiant efforts made during the period of the Shoah," Rosen told Reuters in an email, using the Hebrew word for the Holocaust.

Church 'is not afraid of history': Pope Francis

Pius was elected pontiff on March 2, 1939, six months before the Second World War erupted in Europe. Pius died on Oct. 9, 1958, at the Vatican summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, near Rome.

The Vatican usually waits 70 years after the end of a pontificate to open up the relevant archives. But the Holy See has been under pressure to make the Pius XII documentation available sooner and while Holocaust survivors are still alive.

Vatican archivists had already started preparing the documentation for consultation back in 2006, at the behest of Francis' German-born predecessor, Benedict XVI.

Pius's actions will be scrutinized as part of efforts underway to decide whether he should be declared a saint. Francis indicated the church was confident the papacy would withstand the findings by historians studying the archives, saying Pius was "criticized, one can say, with some prejudice and exaggeration."

In Jerusalem, the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial commended the decision and expressed the expectation that "researchers will be granted full access to all the documents stored in the archives."

The storehouse of the Vatican Secret Archives, seen in this 2012 photo. (Giovanni Ciarlo/Vatican Secret Archives/Associated Press)

It noted it had for years called for the opening of the archives, saying that will "enable objective and open research as well as comprehensive discourse on issues related to the conduct of the Vatican in particular, and the Catholic Church in general, during the Holocaust."

Israel's Foreign Ministry also expressed hopes there would be "free access to all relevant archives."

Francis expressed confidence it was the right move.

"The church is not afraid of history. On the contrary, it loves it, and would like to love it even more, like it loves God," Francis told staff at the archive.

"Thus, with the same trust of my predecessors, I open, and entrust to researchers, this patrimony of documentation."

Francis expressed certainty that historical research would properly evaluate Pius's legacy "with appropriate criticism."

He said the Pius papacy included "moments of grave difficulties, tormented decisions of human and Christian prudence, that to some could appear as reticence." Instead, he said they could be seen as attempts "to keep lit, in the darkest and cruelest periods, the flame of humanitarian initiatives, of hidden but active diplomacy" aimed at possibly "opening hearts."