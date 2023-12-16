Senior cardinal found guilty of embezzlement in Vatican corruption trial

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the most senior Catholic Church official ever to stand trial before a Vatican criminal court, was convicted on Saturday of embezzlement and sentenced to five and a half years in jail.

The Italian prelate's lawyer, Fabio Viglione, told reporters in the courtroom that he would appeal, saying his client was innocent. Becciu, who lives in the Vatican, was expected to remain free for the time being.

In all, 10 defendants were accused of crimes including fraud, abuse of office and money laundering.

It took Court President Giuseppe Pignatone 25 minutes to read all the verdicts and sentences.

Becciu, like most of the other defendants, was convicted on some counts and acquitted of others. They faced nearly 50 charges. Only one defendant was acquitted of all charges.

The trial, which exposed infighting and intrigue in the highest echelons of the Vatican, lasted for 86 sessions over two and a half years.

Focus on London investment property

The trial revolved mostly around the Vatican secretariat of state's 350-million-euro ($513 million Cdn) investment in developing a former Harrod's warehouse into luxury apartments in London.

The trial focused on the Vatican secretariat of state's investment in a real estate development project, at 60 Sloane Ave. in London, that ended up costing the Vatican 140 million euros. Becciu was the office's No. 2 at the time. (John Sibley/Reuters)

Becciu held the No. 2 position at the secretariat of state in 2014 when it began investing in a fund managed by Italian financier Raffaele Mincione, securing about 45 per cent of the building at 60 Sloane Ave., in an upmarket district.

Mincione was also found guilty of embezzlement and given the same sentence as Becciu.

In 2018, with Becciu in another Vatican job, the secretariat of state felt it was being deceived by Mincione and turned to another financier, Gianluigi Torzi, for help in squeezing Mincione out and buying the rest of the building.

Torzi also fleeced the Vatican, according to prosecutors. He was found guilty of fraud and extortion and sentenced to six years.

Estimated loss of 140M euros

The Vatican sold the building last year under a cloud of embarrassment, taking an estimated loss of about 140 million euros ($205 million Cdn).

Becciu, who was fired by Pope Francis from his next job in 2020 for alleged nepotism, but remains a cardinal, was also found guilty of one embezzlement charge for funnelling money and contracts to companies or charities controlled by his brothers on their native island of Sardinia.

Reporters watch a screen showing Vatican tribunal president Giuseppe Pignatone reading the verdict in the trial against Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine other defendants, in the Vatican press room, on Saturday. (Andrew Medichini/The Associated Press)

Another accusation involved his hiring of Cecilia Marogna, a self-styled security analyst, also from Sardinia, as part of a secret project to help win freedom for a nun who had been kidnapped in Mali.

Marogna, 46, received 575,000 euros from the Secretariat of State in 2018-19. The money was sent to a company she had set up in Slovenia and she received some in cash, prosecutors told the court.

Italian police said Marogna had spent much of the money on luxury clothing and health spas. Both she and Becciu were found guilty of charges related to the transfer of money.

The other six defendants included the former president and director of the Vatican's Financial Intelligence unit, the cardinal's former secretary, Father Mauro Carlino, and three former Vatican employees.