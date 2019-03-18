Several people have been injured in a shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, police say.

The daily Algemeen Dagblad newspaper reports an anti-terrorism unit had been sent to the scene, and Dutch police say they are considering the possibility there was a "terrorist motive" for the shooting.

Utrecht police said a square at a tram station outside the city centre has been cordoned off and emergency services are at the scene.

Media reports from the Netherlands say victims were taken from the tram and rushed to hospital.