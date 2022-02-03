Winter storm extends reach in U.S., leaves 100,000 without power

A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path spread rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country on Thursday, knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses and disrupting flights at the busy Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

A long stretch of states from New Mexico to Maine remained under winter storm warnings and watches, and the path of the storm stretched further from the central United States into more of the South and Northeast. Heavy snow was expected from the southern Rockies to northern New England, while forecasters said heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.

"We have a lot of real estate covered by winter weather impacts this morning," Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service in College Park, Md., said early Thursday. "We do have an expansive area of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain occurring."

Heavy snowfall totals expected

Parts of Ohio, New York and northern New England were expected to see heavy snowfall as the storm moves to the east, with 30 to 45 centimetres of snow possible in some places through Friday, Orrison said.

Workers clear away the snow outside a restaurant in Clayton, Mo., on Thursday. (Kate Munsch/Reuters)

Along the warmer side of the storm, strong thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes were possible Thursday in parts of Mississippi and Alabama, the U.S. Storm Prediction Center said.

More than 50 centimetres of snow was reported in the southern Rockies, while more than 30 centimetres of snow fell in areas of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Sleet and freezing rain were occurring early Thursday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas. More than 100,000 homes and businesses were without power, mostly in Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas, according to the website PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

"Unfortunately we are looking at enough ice accumulations that we will be looking at significant travel impacts," Orrison said.

Two women fight the elements in Dallas, as they try to use umbrellas to protect themselves against freezing rain on Thursday. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

Ice began accumulating on Thursday in parts of West Tennessee, including Memphis, causing power outages and dangerous road conditions during the morning commute. Trees sagged under the weight of ice, resulting in fallen tree limbs and branches. Parked cars had a layer of ice on them, and authorities in several communities around Memphis warned of some cars sliding off slick roadways.

Power outages in Texas

About 70,000 customers were without power in Texas on Thursday morning, far from the more than four million customers who lost power in a February 2021 freeze, paralyzing the state in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history.

The return of subfreezing weather and ice in Texas was unsettling to many residents after last year's catastrophic outages. In San Antonio, where roughly 30,000 homes were without power Thursday morning, officials stressed that the outages were local disruptions — such as downed power lines — and not grid failures.

A rider steps onto a bus during light freezing rain in Dallas on Thursday. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

South Bend, Ind., reported a record snowfall for the date on Wednesday with 28.5 centimetres, eclipsing the previous record of 20.3 centimetres set on that day in 1908, said Hannah Carpenter, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service's office in Syracuse, Ind.

Once the storm pushes through, she said, temperatures will see a big drop — with Friday's highs mostly in the upper teens, followed by lows in the single digits in northern Indiana, along with bone-chilling wind chills.

"It's definitely not going to be melting real quick here," Carpenter said Thursday morning.

Double-digit cold

The frigid temperatures settled into areas after the snowy weather, with Kansas residents awakening to dangerous wind chills of about -26 C. In New Mexico, schools and non-essential government services were closed in some areas on Thursday because of the icy roads.

The disruptive storm began Tuesday and moved across the central U.S. on Wednesday's Groundhog Day, the same day the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter. The storm came on the heels of a nor'easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the U.S. East Coast.

An SUV heads along an ice-covered road in Richardson, Texas, on Thursday. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

Airlines cancelled nearly 7,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed.

More than 1,000 flights were cancelled on Thursday alone at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and more than 300 were cancelled at nearby Dallas Love Field.