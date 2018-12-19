U.S. weighs complete withdrawal of troops from Syria

The United States is considering withdrawal all American forces from Syria as it nears the end of its campaign to retake all of the territory once held by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

A decision to withdraw the last of about 2,000 troops, if confirmed, would upend assumptions about a longer-term U.S. military presence in Syria, which U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and other senior U.S. officials have advocated to help ensure ISIS cannot re-emerge.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously expressed a strong desire to bring troops home from Syria when possible.

He claimed on Wednesday that the U.S. had vanquished ISIS in the country and seemed to imply there was no reason for a continued American military presence there.

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. —@realDonaldTrump

The timing of the withdrawal was not immediately clear and U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not disclose details about the deliberations, including who was involved. It was unclear how soon a decision could be announced. One official told Reuters that partners and allies had been consulted.

The Pentagon declined to comment, saying only that it continued to work with partners in the region.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, often a Trump ally, said a withdrawal would have "devastating consequences" for the United States in the region and throughout the world. An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, [President] Bashar al-Assad of Syria, and Russia," Graham said in a statement.

Many of the remaining U.S. troops in Syria are special operations forces working closely with an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF.

The partnership with the SDF over the past several years has led to the defeat of ISIS but outraged NATO ally Turkey, which views Kurdish YPG forces in the alliance as an extension of a militant group fighting inside Turkey.

New Turkish offensive?

The deliberations on U.S. troops come as Ankara threatens a new offensive in Syria. To date, U.S. forces in Syria have been seen as a stabilizing factor in the country and have somewhat restrained Turkey's actions against the SDF.

A complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria would still leave a sizeable U.S. military presence in the region, including about 5,200 troops across the border in Iraq. Much of the U.S. campaign in Syria has been waged by warplanes flying out of Qatar and other locations in the Middle East.

Fighters with the People's Protection Units, or YPG, stand next to an outpost near the city of Kobani in northern Syria on Tuesday. Turkey has vowed to launch a new offensive against the YPG, which is the main component of a U.S.-allied force that drove ISIS militants out of much of eastern Syria. (Ugur Can/DHA via Associated Press)

Still, Mattis and U.S. State Department officials have long fretted about leaving Syria before a peace agreement can be reached to end that country's brutal civil war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced around half of Syria's pre-war population of about 22 million.

In April, Mattis said: "We do not want to simply pull out before the diplomats have won the peace. You win the fight — and then you win the peace."

ISIS is also widely expected to revert to guerilla tactics once it no longer holds territory.

A U.S. withdrawal could open Trump up to criticism if ISIS re-emerges.

Trump has previously lambasted his predecessor, Barack Obama, for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq that preceded an unraveling of the Iraqi armed forces. Iraqi forces collapsed in the face of ISIS's advance into the country in 2014.

Timing 'hard to understand'

A pullout would allow other countries, like Iran, to increase their influence in Syria, experts said.

"If we withdraw, then who fills the vacuum, who is able to stabilize, and that is the million-dollar question," said Andrew Tabler, a Syria specialist at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think-tank.

"The timing is hard to understand," Tabler said.

Hajin, ISIS's last major stronghold in Syria, is close to being seized by U.S.-backed SDF forces.

Fighters with the Syrian Democratic Forces inspect weapons and munitions recovered from Islamic State militants in Raqqa on Oct. 7, 2017. (Erik De Castro/Reuters)

After losing Hajin, the group will control a diminishing strip of territory along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the area where U.S.-backed operations are focused. The militants also control some desert terrain west of the river in territory otherwise controlled by the Damascus government and its allies.

But U.S. officials have warned that taking back the group's territory would not be the same as defeating it.

U.S. marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also cautioned earlier in December that the United States had trained only about 20 per cent of Syrian forces required to stabilize areas captured from ISIS.