Michael Atkinson, who is the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community, is expected to testify before lawmakers on his review of the whistleblower complaint that has led to investigations of whether President Donald Trump sought personal political gain by urging Ukraine to probe Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Adam Schiff, the House intelligence committee's Democratic chairman, confirmed that Atkinson would appear, but the committee has been extremely tight-lipped about any details, refusing to disclose the time of his appearance.

Atkinson determined the whistleblower complaint raised issues of "urgent concern."

Atkinson's appearance follows that of Kurt Volker, Trump's special representative for Ukraine negotiations. Volker testified Thursday before members of three separate House committees. He also turned over text messages between himself, diplomats in Kyiv and others involved with Ukraine, including Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who played a major part in the administration's dealing with Kyiv.

In the several pages of messages released by the Democratic leaders of the committees, U.S. diplomats discussed setting up the July 25 telephone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky that has been central to the impeachment investigation into whether Trump should be removed from office.

Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine, leaves after Thursday's closed-door interview with House investigators, as House Democrats proceed with the impeachment investigation of President Trump. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

In one of the texts, a top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine said he thought it was "crazy" to withhold military aid for the country as it confronted Russian aggression.

In the Sept. 9 text, after news that the Trump administration had been withholding military assistance for Kyiv, William Taylor, the U.S. chargé d'affaires in the Ukrainian capital, discussed the importance of the message Washington was sending to Kyiv.

"With the hold [the delay in delivering the military aid], we have already shaken their faith in us," Taylor said in a text message to Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

"I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor said in another text.

Sondland responded that he believed Taylor was wrong about Trump's intentions, saying Trump had wanted to withhold the aid over concerns about corruption in Ukraine. In a text, he denied that there was a "quid pro quo," linking assistance to Ukraine to whether Zelensky agreed to investigate the Bidens.

Taylor has been the top U.S. diplomat in Kyiv since the Trump administration ordered then-ambassador Marie (Masha) Yovanovitch to return to Washington before the end of her term. Yovanovitch, who has been attacked in right-leaning media, is due to testify in the House inquiry next week.

Volker resigned last week after he was named in the whistleblower complaint about the Trump administration and Ukraine that prompted the House's Democratic leader, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to announce the start of a formal impeachment inquiry.

'An obligation to end corruption': Trump

Trump froze nearly $400 million in U.S. military assistance to Ukraine shortly before speaking to Zelensky, prompting accusations from Democrats that he had misused U.S. foreign policy for personal gain.

Trump asked Zelensky in that call to investigate former vice-president Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma from 2014 to 2018, a time period that includes the final two years of his father's second term as vice-president.

When asked whether he had evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, Ukraine General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka said on Friday he had "no such information."

Officials in Ukraine have repeatedly said there were inquiries into possible corruption involving Burisma and its owner, but they occurred during a 2011-2012 period that predates Hunter Biden's board appointment.

Nevertheless, Ryaboshapka said his office would review 15 previous investigations related to the founder of gas company Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, and whether probes were conducted properly during the timeframe Zlochevsky served as a minister in a previous government.

Trump has described the call with Zelensky as "perfect," while most Republicans have blasted the impeachment investigation as partisan politics.

As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time. This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption! —@realDonaldTrump

Congress must not back down from our duty to defend the Constitution as <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@realDonaldTrump</a> ignores the Founders’ warnings about foreign interference at every turn. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TruthExposed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TruthExposed</a> —@SpeakerPelosi

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he had an "obligation to end corruption, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time."

Pelosi quickly responded on social media that "Congress must not back down from our duty to defend the Constitution as @realDonaldTrump ignores the Founders' warnings about foreign interference at every turn."

Republicans said late Thursday the evidence Volker presented fell far short of a "quid pro quo," and they have also seized on Atkinson's characterization in a report that the whistleblower had "possible political bias."

Republicans have keyed in on Joe Biden's central role in helping remove a top Ukraine prosecutor while his son was in place on the Burisma board. But Viktor Shokin's ouster in 2016 came after months of pressure from a number of entities, including the European Union and International Money Fund. Shokin was viewed by many in the West as not doing enough to confront Ukraine's longstanding political corruption issues.

China allegations involves investment fund

Meanwhile, Trump said on Thursday that China should also "start an investigation into the Bidens."

Trump's appeal was particularly striking given that Washington and Beijing are locked in a bitter trade war and are due to have another round of talks in the U.S. next week to address their issues.

Trump has alleged that Hunter Biden got China to invest $1.5 billion in a fund he was involved in soon after accompanying his vice-president father on a trip to Beijing in December 2013.

George Mesires, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, has said his client started out on the advisory board for the fund in question, BHR Partners, and only became an investor in the fund with a 10 per cent stake in 2017.

China foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said earlier this week that the allegations concerning Hunter Biden and Chinese government business were "totally groundless."

CNN reported on Thursday that Trump brought up not just Biden's name but that of fellow Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren in a June 18 phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It wasn't immediately clear what was discussed about the candidates.

Warren said on social media that "the public must see the transcript of Trump's call with Xi."

Joe Biden, meanwhile, has vowed not to let Trump "destroy" his family.

While Trump has pushed for a thorough investigation into the Bidens, the White House has thrown up roadblocks and denied access to documents and witnesses requested by Democrats in Congress as well as New York State officials looking into allegations concerning potential campaign finance violations by the Trump campaign, whether the president is improperly profiting from his businesses while in office and for access to his income tax statements.