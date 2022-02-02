U.S. to send 3,000 troops to eastern Europe, Pentagon says they won't fight in Ukraine

President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, N.C., to Poland and Germany this week and shifting roughly 1,000 Germany-based soldiers to Romania, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said the deployments would take place in the coming days and stressed they weren't "permanent moves."

"These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine," said Kirby, reaffirming the American commitment to the defence of the alliance laid out in Article 5 of the NATO treaty. "They are going to ensure the robust defence of our NATO allies."

WATCH| Estonia's leader speaks to CBC's Power & Politics about the crisis:

Proactive sanctions would not deter Russia from invading Ukraine, says Estonia's Prime Minister Duration 8:35 Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says imposing proactive sanctions on Russia would not deter President Putin from escalating and invading Ukraine. 8:35

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine's borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine. Smaller NATO countries on the alliance's eastern flank worry they could be next, although Russia has said it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

Biden had said recently that he intended to provide additional U.S. forces to NATO allies in Eastern Europe as reassurance of an American commitment as treaty allies.

The Pentagon also has put about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on higher alert for possible deployment to Europe as additional reassurance to allies, and officials have indicated the possibility that additional units could be placed on higher alert soon. The U.S. already has between 75,000 and 80,000 troops in Europe as permanently stationed forces and as part of regular rotations in place such as Poland.

"These movements are unmistakable signals to the world that we stand ready to reassure our NATO allies and deter and defend against any aggression," said Kirby.

Last week, the Canadian government announced it was extending and expanding the existing military training mission in Ukraine, Operation Unifier, adding another 60 troops to the 200 already on the ground. The option to add an additional 140 is also on the table.

As part of last week's package, the Department of National Defence (DND) said it will also provide Ukraine with non-lethal military equipment, including body armour, metal detectors, thermal binoculars, laser range finders, tactical medical bags and surveillance technology. Lt.-Col. Luc-Frederic Gilbert told CBC News on Tuesday that the equipment is on its way and will arrive this week. He would not say which elements of the Ukrainian military will receive the gear.