U.S. Supreme Court backs Trump's restrictions on transgender troops in military

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump to enforce his policy barring certain transgender people from joining or staying in the military, despite litigation in the lower courts.

The justices, in a 5-4 vote, put on hold the lower court rulings blocking the plan on constitutional grounds.

The conservative majority granted the Trump administration's request to lift injunctions issued by federal judges against the policy while a legal challenge continues in federal Appeals Court.

Liberal Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor said they would have kept in place the injunctions blocking the policy.

The justices refused the administration's request for them to decide the merits of the legal fight even before a California-based federal Appeals Court already considering the matter is given a chance to hand down a decision.

