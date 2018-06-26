U.S. Supreme Court rules in Trump's favour on travel ban

The U.S. Supreme Court handed Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency on Tuesday, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

The 5-4 ruling, with the court's five conservatives in the majority and Chief Justice John Roberts writing the decision, ends for now a fierce fight in the courts over whether the policy represented an unlawful Muslim ban.

Trump can now claim vindication after lower courts had blocked his travel ban announced in September, as well as two prior versions, in legal challenges brought by the state of Hawaii and others.

Writing for the court, Roberts said that the government "has set forth a sufficient national security justification" to prevail.

"We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts added.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! —@realDonaldTrump

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent that based on the evidence in the case, "a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus."

She said her colleagues arrived at the opposite result by "ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."

Campaign trail comments

Critics of the ban cited Trump's inflammatory comments during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump as a candidate called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" in the wake of a deadly attack in San Bernardino, Calif.

They also pointed to a government report that concluded citizenship is an "unlikely indicator" of terrorism threats to the U.S. and that few people from the countries Trump listed in his first travel ban had carried out attacks or been involved in terrorism-related activities in the U.S. since Syria's civil war started in 2011.

Just days into his presidency, an executive order affecting travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia Sudan, Syria and Yemen caused scenes of disruption at several airports across the U.S.

After that order was struck down by the courts, the administration decided to write a second directive, which included all of the original countries except Iraq, rather than appeal the initial ban to the Supreme Court.

Khizr Khan, a soldier's father who publicly criticized Donald Trump during the campaign, is shown speaking to activists on April 25 at the Supreme Court in Washington, when the top court heard arguments in Hawaii v. Trump. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

In a a subsequent order in September, the administration added Chad, North Korea and Venezuela to the list of restricted countries while dropping Sudan. Chad was then removed two months ago.

Trump also has moved to rescind protections for young immigrants sometimes called Dreamers brought into the United States illegally as children, acted against states and cities that protect illegal immigrants, ended protected status for certain immigrants in the country for decades, intensified deportation efforts and pursued limits on legal immigration.

Trump last week retreated on his administration's practice of separating the children of immigrants from their parents when families were detained illegally entering the United States.