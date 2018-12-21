New
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to enforce new asylum rules
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday dealt a setback to President Donald Trump by refusing to allow his administration to implement new rules prohibiting asylum for people who cross the U.S. border illegally, a key component of his policies aimed making it harder for immigrants to enter and stay in the United States.
Trump administration will not be able to deny asylum to people who cross into U.S. illegally
In a 5-4 ruling, the court denied the Trump administration's request to put on hold a California-based federal judge's order, at least temporarily preventing it from carrying out the policy intended to make anyone crossing the U.S.-Mexican border outside of an official port of entry ineligible for asylum.
Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in denying the administration's request.
