U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to enforce new asylum rules

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday dealt a setback to President Donald Trump by refusing to allow his administration to implement new rules prohibiting asylum for people who cross the U.S. border illegally, a key component of his policies aimed at making it harder for immigrants to enter and stay in the United States.

In a 5-4 ruling, the court denied the Trump administration's request to put on hold a California-based federal judge's order, at least temporarily preventing it from carrying out the policy intended to make anyone crossing the U.S.-Mexican border outside of an official port of entry ineligible for asylum.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court's four liberals in denying the administration's request.

