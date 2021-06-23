Teen cheerleader wins U.S. free speech case against school over F-bomb tirade on Snapchat

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of a Pennsylvania teenager who sued after a profane social media post got her banished from her high school's cheerleading squad in a narrow decision in a closely watched free speech case.

The justices, in an 8-1 ruling, decided that the punishment that Mahanoy Area School District officials doled out to the plaintiff, Brandi Levy, for her social media post made at a local convenience store in Mahanoy City on a weekend violated her free speech rights.

But the justices also declined to endorse a lower court decision that found that the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech prohibited public schools from regulating off-campus speech.

Free speech rights vs. preventing harassment

The case involved the free speech rights of America's roughly 50 million public school students.

Many schools and educators have argued that their ability to curb bullying, threats, cheating and harassment — all frequently occurring online — should not be limited to school grounds.

The court pondered the competing issues of students having freedom of expression, especially political or religious views, and schools having the ability to prevent disruptions in the internet and social media era.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing Levy and her parents in the lawsuit against Mahanoy Area School District, had argued that students need protection from censorship and monitoring of their beliefs.

Levy, now an 18-year-old college student studying accounting, had been a member of the high school's junior varsity cheerleading squad and tried out near the end of her freshman year for the varsity team. She made her Snapchat post in May 2017, two days after an unsuccessful tryout. She was 14 at the time.

On a Saturday at a Cocoa Hut convenience store in Mahanoy City in Pennsylvania's coal region, she posted a photo of her and a friend raising their middle fingers and added a caption using the F-word four times to voice her displeasure with cheerleading, softball, school and "everything."

Booted off the team for a year

Levy's photo was visible for 24 hours on Snapchat, along with another post questioning a younger girl's selection to the varsity squad. Some cheerleaders and students chafed at the posts and the controversy disrupted classes, according to court papers. As punishment, Mahanoy Area High School coaches kicked her off the cheerleading squad for a year.

When the case was heard at the top court, Justice Stephen Breyer questioned whether her post caused "a material and substantial disruption" to the school.

"If swearing off-campus did, I mean, my goodness, every school in the country would be doing nothing but punishing," said Breyer, during hearings that were being conducted remotely during the pandemic.

Read the Supreme Court opinion: