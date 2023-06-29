U.S. Supreme Court delivers setback to affirmative action in college admissions

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious student admissions programs currently used at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

The justices ruled in favour of a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, in its appeal of lower court rulings upholding programs used at the two prestigious schools to foster a diverse student population.

The decision, powered by the court's conservative justices with the liberal justices in dissent, was 6-3 against the University of North Carolina and 6-2 against Harvard. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not participate in the Harvard case.

The affirmative action cases represented the latest major rulings powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority. The court in June 2022 overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide. The court also broadened gun rights in another landmark ruling.

Anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum departs after the U.S. Supreme Court heard appeals in two cases brought by an organization he founded on the legality of race-conscious admissions policies, on Oct. 31, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the admissions programs of the two schools couldn't be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause," referring to the U.S. Constitution's promise of equal protection under the law.

Roberts said that some universities have "concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual's identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the colour of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

"At the same time," Roberts went on, "as all parties agree, nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant's discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise."

The three liberal justices dissented.

"Today, this court stands in the way and rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress," wrote Justice Sonya Sotomayor wrote, joined by Brown Jackson and Justice Elena Kagan.

Canadian vocal about need for change

Calvin Yang, from Toronto, was a high-profile participant in the case.

Yang, who attended high school in New York, wanted to go to Harvard, where Pierre Trudeau studied, because it's a historic incubator for politicians and he has ambitions to return to Canada and run for office. After being rejected by Harvard, he said he learned that Asian applicants, like him, were systematically penalized with lower scores on subjective criteria, like personality.

"That was my eureka moment," he said in a past interview done on behalf of Students For Fair Admissions. "And that is frankly racist and it is unconstitutional."

Calvin Yang, a Canadian rejected by Harvard, has written and spoken about what he see as the perils of race-based school admissions. (Submitted by Calvin Yang)

Yang said he was well aware that African Americans have suffered multi-generational injustices in the U.S., but believed race-based affirmative action wasn't the correct remedy.

"Instead of race-based … make it more socioeconomic based, or class-based," he said. "This economically based admissions system will also help them, in terms of awarding kids, like extremely bright kids from … disadvantaged backgrounds — and then giving them the necessary boost without taking race into the equation."

Yang has written about the issue at the University of California, Berkeley, where he is studying molecular and cell biology and business administration. He is involved in a centrist conservative group in Canada weighing the creation of a new party.

Not all U.S. schools consider race

Harvard said it will comply with the court's decision.

"In the weeks and months ahead, drawing on the talent and expertise of our Harvard community, we will determine how to preserve, consistent with the court's new precedent, our essential values," the school said.

Students for Fair Admissions alleged that the adoption by UNC, a public university, of an admissions policy that is not race neutral violates the guarantee to equal protection of the law under the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Harvard students Shruthi Kumar, left, and Muskaan Arshad, are shown on Oct. 31, 2022, at a rally with other activists when the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a pair of cases affecting affirmative action in college admissions. (J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press)

The group contended Harvard, a private university, violated Title VI of a landmark federal law called the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on race, colour or national origin under any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

Many institutions of higher education, corporations and military leaders have long backed affirmative action on campuses not simply to remedy racial inequity and exclusion in American life, but to ensure a talent pool that can bring a range of perspectives to the workplace and U.S. armed forces ranks.

According to Harvard, around 40 per cent of U.S. colleges and universities consider race in some fashion.

Harvard and UNC have said they use race as only one factor in a host of individualized evaluations for admission without quotas — permissible under previous Supreme Court precedents — and that curbing its consideration would cause a significant drop in enrolment of students from under-represented groups.

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, released a statement lamenting the decision.

"Like any policy, affirmative action wasn't perfect," said the former president. "But it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged. Now it's up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives."

McCarthy praises ruling

Critics, who have tried to topple these policies for decades, argue these policies are themselves discriminatory.

Many U.S. conservatives and Republican elected officials have argued that giving advantages to one race is unconstitutional regardless of the motivation or circumstances. Some have advanced the argument that remedial preferences are no longer needed because America has moved beyond racist policies of the past such as segregation and is becoming increasingly diverse.

Read the majority opinion in the case:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was among the Republicans praising Thursday's ruling, stating that "now students will be able to compete based on equal standards and individual merit."

Affirmative action withstood Supreme Court scrutiny in a 2016 ruling involving a white student, backed by Blum, who sued the University of Texas after being rejected for admission.